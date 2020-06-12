Bhopal: 9 from same family test corona positive

BHOPAL: Nine from same family tested positive from Yadavpura in Shahjahanabad on Friday. Bhopal recorded 62 positive cases, taking tally to 2,210 and 69 deaths. Thirty positive cases came from police stations like Gautam Nagar, Tallaya, Tilajamalpura, Jahangirabad, Aishabag, Gandhi Nagar and Shahjhanabad. Two more girl employees of call centre of 108 ambulance tested positive taking tally to 36. They live in Gandhi Mohalla, Misrod.

Tehsildar Gulab Singh Baghel said nine came from Yadav family, which runs a shop in Yadavpura (Shahjhanabad). Their contact history is being traced. About 15 tested positive from Shahjahanabad. Initially one member tested positive and nine positive cases came in bulk. Administration has swung into action while deploying medical teams for sampling. Such bulk cases reflect negligence by people who are not taking things seriously. Similarly, five came from Bairgarh at Station Road where one child tested positive from a family, which runs fair price shops. Three more positive cases were reported.

SDM Rajesh Shukla said 14 tested positive from TT Nagar. Seven tested positive from quarantine centre (Mahavir College) where families of Banganga were shifted. “Seven more came from Jai Bhim Nagar. We have focused on sampling and survey in Jai Bhim Nagar. Relief came from Kotra Sultanabad and Nehru Nagar as there was no positive case there,” he said.

Tehsildar Devendra Chaudhary said six came from Aishbag, four from Barkhedi (Jahangirabad), three from Hanumanganj. “The situation in Sudama Nagar is under control. Main hotspot Jahangirabad is also under control,” he added.