Bhopal: ‘Gunah Passport Ka Tha' writer and artist Faisal Mateen auctions works to raise funds for corona

BHOPAL: An artist in the city Faisal Mateen is auctioning his works to raise funds for helping Covid-19 victims.
A three-day online charity auction began from 10 am on Friday. It will remain open till June 14 at 10 pm. Nearly 22 paintings made by the artist during the lockdown have been offered for sale online.
Besides India, offers were also received from UK, Australia and Pakistan. The water colours works are based on corona warriors, plights of migrants and nature during lockdown. These works are Way to Heaver, Gunah Passport Ka Tha, Appreciate Our Real Heroes, Let’s Make a Fresh and Cheerful Start, Shadowless Bodies etc.
Faisal’s work ‘Gunah Passport Ka Tha, Dar Badar Rashan Card Ho Gaye' went viral on social media. He told Free Press that he organised the auction for noble cause. He will donate all the auction money to help COVID-19 victims.
The artist said people in the city like to appreciate artwork but hardly purchase it. “So I decided to auction it on social media including Instagram and Facebook,” he said.
From first day of auction, he has been receiving calls of art lovers not only from the country but also from abroad.
The highest bidder will get a certificate of appreciation. He said if someone discloses their identity they can text him on Facebook (messenger), Instagram (DM) and WhatsApp number.
Faisal who is founder of Art for Cause, Bhopal, said he is also planning to invite artistes who can sell their works through platform with a condition that they have to donate 50% for charity.
