Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 242 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,270

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 242 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 12,270, the health department said on Tuesday.
Out of the total cases, 9,943 people have been cured in Bhopal. So far, 311 people have died in the city after contracting the lethal virus so far.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday. According to it, the total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 16,961, while 1,589 have lost their lives due to the pandemic.
Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 75,459, new cases 1,885, death toll 1,589, recovered 56,909, active cases 16,961, total number of tested people 15,41,356.
Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported:
1. Nine people from GMC tested positive.
2. Two people from AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19.
3. One person from Chirayu Campus was found to be positive of coronavirus.
4. One jawan from Piplani police station ested positive.
5. Three jawan from EME Center tested positive.
6. Four from Professor Colony tested positive.
7. Six people from a family in Aashirwad Colony tested positive.
8. Three people from Misrod tested positive.
9. Four people from a family in Signature Residency tested positive.
10. One from Habibganj Railway Colony tested positive.
