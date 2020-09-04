Coronavirus in Bhopal: Sero survey poses major challenge for medical teams

BHOPAL: The sero survey, which has been launched here to test antibodies, is likely to hit rough road, as medical teams are required to collect blood samples from people at random. Under this, the teams will visit houses to take samples.

The people who live in constant fear of contracting corona infection will avoid giving blood samples for the sero survey. This is a major challenge, which medical teams face.

Dr Devendra Gaur from Gandhi Medical College who has been made incharge for survey said it will not be an easy task to convince people to give their blood samples.

He further said that main objective of sero survey is to examine entire population in view of corona spread. It will increase samples and help administration to make arrangements for ventilator fitted oxygen support beds in hospitals.

As per plan, blood samples have to be collected from 7,500 people. It is part of national programme of sero survey. There will be 60 teams in each zone. There are 85 wards in 19 zones in the state capital covering over 25 lakh population.

The training of medical teams and other members is already on. Divisonal commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat launched the survey on September 3. Gandhi Medical college will monitor it. It has been launched in many cities.