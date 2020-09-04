Bhopal: Pvt Bus Association to launch attention drive; requests govt to waive off the road tax for lockdown period

BHOPAL: The private bus association will launch an attention drive requesting the government to waive off the road tax of the buses from March to August.

The bus transportation in the state is at a halt since March 23. The talks between the association and the government had failed several times. Now the transporters have decided to launch the ‘Blow horn and ring bell’ campaign at 2 pm round the state.

As per president of the association Govind Sharma, on September 7 the campaign will be launched at every RTO office situated at the district headquarters. The association members will blow the horn and will ring bells at the same time at 2 pm for five minutes.

Sharma said that the association is requesting the government to waive off the road tax of the buses from March to August and the other demand is related to fare increase because of the hike in the cost of diesel.

He informed that the pandemic has edged the families towards starvation and the common people are not able to move from one place to another, although, the lockdown has been lifted.

He also claimed that people are paying huge amount in traveling by hiring private taxis which weighs down their pockets.