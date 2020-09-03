Coronavirus in Bhopal: Bus drivers sans payment, refuse to work despite govt's nod

BHOPAL: The local bus services were resumed in a staggered manner by the Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), on Thursday. In the first phase, total 9 buses were scheduled to ply on two routes. But, due to strike of the bus drivers related to their salaries during period of lockdown, only two buses were operated.

In talks with the officials, the drivers raised the issue of their five months salary freeze. On the other hand, BCLL assured them that after resumption of bus services, their salaries will be paid.

But, they were adamant on getting their salaries of the last five months. They said the only payment they got was of one month in the lockdown period.

However, the response of passengers will be a deciding factor for the resumption of bus services on all the routes.

Earlier, controversy emerged when drivers demanded their salaries due for over five months and refused to resume the bus services. The drivers refused to run the buses and staged a protest in front of the BCLL officials.

The officials however assured them that their contractor would be directed to release payments.