Coronavirus in Bhopal: 136 fresh cases as administration struggles to contain virus spread

BHOPAL: Increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state capital is turning out to be Achilles tendon for the district administration as despite its best efforts, the corona spread if far from being contained. The health department's anticipation of a surge in corona cases in August and coming September is proving to be true as Bhopal has been reporting cases in three digits for the last many days. The tally of Covid-19 cases in Bhopal increased to 9,344 on Thursday after 136 more people tested positive for the infection. The corona related death fatalities stands at 252.
As per the health reports, MANIT Hostel no-8 reported five positive cases on the day, while four cases each surfaced in Ahirpura (Barkhedi) and CRPF Composite Hospital. Two persons on AIIMS campus have tested positive for the infection. Yet another staffer of MPEB call centre has tested positive for the infection , taking the tally to 30.
SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “We are focusing on implementation of health protocol as there is no other way to keep virus at bay. Since the virus is spreading within families and the chain of transmission has to be checked. Social distancing, hand hygiene and face covering has to be adhered to strictly. ”
Three of a family in Ruchi Life Escape (Jatkhedi) and the same number of family members in Durga Chowk (Jahangirabad) were diagnosed with the virus. Sashastra Seem Bal (SSB) Centre and Harshvardhan Nagar each reported three positives. Three members of families each in Kamla Bhavan (Kotwali), Shymla Hills and Tulsi Nagar have tested positive for the infection.
Cancer Hospital reported two positive cases. Minal Residency reported three positives. E-2 Arera Colony and Jumerati, Ratibad each reported two positives. Besides, there are dozens of colonies which have reported one positive case each.
