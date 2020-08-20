Coronavirus in Bhopal: 136 fresh cases as administration struggles to contain virus spread

BHOPAL: Increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state capital is turning out to be Achilles tendon for the district administration as despite its best efforts, the corona spread if far from being contained. The health department's anticipation of a surge in corona cases in August and coming September is proving to be true as Bhopal has been reporting cases in three digits for the last many days. The tally of Covid-19 cases in Bhopal increased to 9,344 on Thursday after 136 more people tested positive for the infection. The corona related death fatalities stands at 252.

As per the health reports, MANIT Hostel no-8 reported five positive cases on the day, while four cases each surfaced in Ahirpura (Barkhedi) and CRPF Composite Hospital. Two persons on AIIMS campus have tested positive for the infection. Yet another staffer of MPEB call centre has tested positive for the infection , taking the tally to 30.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “We are focusing on implementation of health protocol as there is no other way to keep virus at bay. Since the virus is spreading within families and the chain of transmission has to be checked. Social distancing, hand hygiene and face covering has to be adhered to strictly. ”