Coronavirus in Bhopal: 199 fresh cases push city tally to 9,208, Discom call centre closed down after 29 staffers test positive

The call centre of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (central discom) has been closed after 29 of its staffers tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The company has appealed to consumers to use 0755-251222 (WhatsApp number) or UPAY apps for complaints related to electricity supply. They can pay bills through UPAY app or debit cards, Paytm, Bhim UPI, or net banking, and can get receipt on their WhatsApp number after payment of electricity bills.
The closure comes a day after its office was shifted and administration issued guidelines for seating arrangements at the call centre. Four square metres of space was ensured for everyone at the call centre. Despite this, staffers tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, it was decided to shut it. Earlier, 108 ambulance call centre was shifted to other places when its office at C-21 Mall at Hoshangabad Road had emerged as corona hotspot in May.
Govindpura, Sabri Nagar are new hotspots
Govindpura area reported 29 positive cases on Wednesday. This took the city’s tally to 199 cases and total tally to 9,208 cases and 248 deaths. Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) call centre and Rajshree factory in Govindpura have emerged as major hotspots besides Sabri Nagar (Bhanpur) in the state capital.
Fourteen more corona positives cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) call centre, Govindpura. Earlier, fifteen employees of the centre were diagnosed with the virus. Eleven positive cases have been identified in Rajshree Factory, Govindpura. Three were identified earlier.
Besides, eight positive cases have been reported from CRPF campus in Bangrasia and an equal number of positive cases has been reported from MANIT hostels.
Another staffer tested corona positive from DNN News in Arera Colony. AIIMS reported two positive cases. Kasturba Hospital doctors’ hostel reported one positive case. Jawarharlal Nehru Cancer hospital’s doctor has also tested positive.
Five members of same family have tested positive in Fortune Enclave (Sarvadharma Colony, Kolar). ITBP campus (Kanha Saiya) reported five positive cases.
Ten came positive from Sabri Nagar (Bhanpur). Panchsheel Nagar reported five positive cases. Saket Nagar reported four positive cases. Four came positive from Police Line (Govindpura).
Three positive cases have been reported in Area Colony, Sanjay Nagar (Jatkhedi) and EME Centre each. Priyadarshani Colony (Bawadiakalan) reported two positive cases in same family. Two cases were reported from Rachna Nagar, Vishwakarama Nagar, police control room.
