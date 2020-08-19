Coronavirus in Bhopal: 199 fresh cases push city tally to 9,208, Discom call centre closed down after 29 staffers test positive

The call centre of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (central discom) has been closed after 29 of its staffers tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The company has appealed to consumers to use 0755-251222 (WhatsApp number) or UPAY apps for complaints related to electricity supply. They can pay bills through UPAY app or debit cards, Paytm, Bhim UPI, or net banking, and can get receipt on their WhatsApp number after payment of electricity bills.

The closure comes a day after its office was shifted and administration issued guidelines for seating arrangements at the call centre. Four square metres of space was ensured for everyone at the call centre. Despite this, staffers tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, it was decided to shut it. Earlier, 108 ambulance call centre was shifted to other places when its office at C-21 Mall at Hoshangabad Road had emerged as corona hotspot in May.

Govindpura, Sabri Nagar are new hotspots

Govindpura area reported 29 positive cases on Wednesday. This took the city’s tally to 199 cases and total tally to 9,208 cases and 248 deaths. Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) call centre and Rajshree factory in Govindpura have emerged as major hotspots besides Sabri Nagar (Bhanpur) in the state capital.

Fourteen more corona positives cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) call centre, Govindpura. Earlier, fifteen employees of the centre were diagnosed with the virus. Eleven positive cases have been identified in Rajshree Factory, Govindpura. Three were identified earlier.