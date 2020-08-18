Bhopal: Educational institutes happy to conduct JEE, NEET exams

Another official from a college that conducts such entrance exams said that NTA has made a provision under which students will fill a self declaration form providing details if any of his family members or friends tested positive for Covid 19.

The JEE exams will be held online while NEET will be held offline. JEE exam centres will be set up in colleges with a large set up of computers. Most private colleges have computer labs to accommodate 100 to 200 students. Moreover, the JEE exams will be conducted from September 1-6 in shifts and therefore social distancing norms can be easily adhered to.

Last year, about 34,000 students appeared for JEE exams in Madhya Pradesh.

About one lakh students from across the state and more than 16 lakh students from across India are expected to write NEET exams to be held on September 13. Number of examination centres will be increased in NEET exams too so that social distancing norms can be followed.

However, there is a section of students and parents who are still skeptical about appearing in the exams because of corona pandemic.