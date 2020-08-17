JEE and NEET 2020: SC dismisses petition seeking postponement of entrance exams

Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Both the exams were scheduled to be held in September 2020.

The petition was filed in the Apex Court on August 6. The petition, filed by 11 students belonging to 11 states, said that the authorities be directed to conduct these exams only after the normalcy is restored.

While referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the plea had sought quashing of July 3 notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), by which it was decided to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) April 2020 and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate exams in September.

As per the public notices issued by the NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET-UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

