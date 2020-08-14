Bombay HC slams final year dental students; wonders how they will treat COVID-19 patients if they are scared of exams

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the controversy over final year exams is going on in India. With many student organizations and state governments demanding the cancellation of the final year exam, several petitions are filed in courts across the country.

Yesterday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has told the Supreme Court that final examination is a "crucial step" in the academic career of a student and the state government cannot say that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year examinations by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was "not binding".

The UGC said the July 6 guidelines are based on the recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines.

(With inputs from PTI)