JEE Mains 2020: Hall Tickets available on jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here for more details

The admit cards/hall tickets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 are now available.

The students can download the hall ticket through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 6.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card

Visit the official websites - nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on ‘download admit card’ link

You will be redirected to a new page

In the new window, registered with your user id and password

Admit card will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, yesterday dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Both the exams are scheduled to be held in September 2020. As per the public notices issued by the NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET-UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.