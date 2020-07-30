Corona patients in Bhopal increasing by two times more than in Indore

Bhopal: At the onset of unlocking, the number of corona cases in Indore was very high, and the situation in Bhopal showed signs of improvement.
Nevertheless, the situation in the state capital has worsened because of administration’s failure to tackle the virus and because of people’s utter disregard for social-distancing norms.
The number of patients in Bhopal is two times higher than that of what has been in Indore. Nearly 1, 061 patients were found in Indore, despite the unlocking. On the other hand, 1, 904 positive cases were detected in Bhopal.
The number of tests in Bhopal is less than that of that has been done in Indore. If the number of tests increases, the cases will go up further in the state capital.
The situation in Bhopal due to rise in corona cases has gone downhill because of carelessness of the administration in particular and that of the people in general.
Now, the people have been told to bear the expenses for treatment and for remaining in quarantine.
As the government frequently changed rules during the unlocking, it had to go for another lockdown.
Now, the markets have begun to reopen in Indore. But the way the shops began to reopen at the start of unlocking in Bhopal, it seemed the corona pandemic was over.
At the onset of unlocking, the markets were open on the basis of odd and even numbers in Bhopal. Later, the district administration told the traders to number their shops before opening them.
When the traders mounted pressure, the government allowed them to open shops for five days. They were told to keep their shops open till 8pm.
After that, the administration allowed the traders to open their shops till 10pm. The situation worsened because of this kind of negligence.
Opening of markets, not taking action for defying social-distancing norms at shops and allowing large number of people on roads have lead to the rise in number of corona positive cases in the state capital.
Now, the corona pandemic has taken the entire city into its grip, and the number of patients shot up, despite the lockdown.
The administration has never been serious about taking action against those who organised wedding ceremonies and political events.
Even the number of meetings of the district crisis management committee was less in Bhopal. The district administration has barely communicated with eminent citizens during the past one month. This is another reason that took the situation out of hands of the district administration.
