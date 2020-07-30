The Bombay Debate: Check out COVID-19 protocols for IPL 2020 in UAE

But, some may still argue in the favour of hosting the IPL, as European countries have resumed football albeit behind closed doors.

Keeping that in mind, let us go through the COVID-19 protocols that will be implemented for the IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Players and staff will not observe quarantine period.

All passengers (players and staff) arriving in UAE will be tested for COVID-19.

Players and staff should adhere to social distancing norms on and off the field.

All players will train at ICC Academy in Dubai throughout the entirety of the tournament. Net-bowling practice will be limited depending on the range of players in each team.

Like India's Aarogya Setu, UAE's DXB App must be downloaded on their smartphones by all players.

All rooms, corridors, hotels and practice areas will be sanitised regularly to keep the virus in check.

The security protocols will be followed by all players and staff right from their home countries till they reach UAE.