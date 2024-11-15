Contaminated Kodo Millet Poses Grave Threat To Humans Too, Says NGT After 10 Elephants Die In Bandhavgarh Reserve Due To Food Poisoning

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has intervened in the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The deaths, which are believed to be linked to poisoning caused by contaminated Kodo millet, have raised serious concerns about the safety of wildlife and the environment in the region.

The NGT in an order passed on November 12, 2024 decided to take suo-motu cognizance of the case, on the basis of the news item titled "Kodo poisoning behind elephant deaths in MP's Bandhavgarh All you need to know" appearing in media, emphasising that the contamination of Kodo millet not only poses a grave threat to the elephants but also to livestock and potentially humans who consume or come into contact with the affected grain.

The tribunal has stated that such incidents highlight a need for stronger enforcement of environmental norms and could represent violations of key laws, including the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

In response to the severity of the situation, the NGT has issued notices to several authorities, demanding immediate action. Among those notified are the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Madhya Pradesh), the Chief Wildlife Warden (Madhya Pradesh), the District Magistrate (Umaria), and several national institutions, including the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture in the Government of India has been alerted to the potential risks posed by contaminated Kodo millet.

In a move to expedite the matter, the NGT has transferred the case to its Central Zone Bench and has scheduled the next hearing for December 23, 2024. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications not only for the conservation of wildlife but also for the agricultural practices in the region.

The Tribunal stated that the matter indicates a violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986. The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance of the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment.