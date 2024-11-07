 Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Rescue Squad Constituted Amid Elephants' Deaths In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
PCCF Wild Life VN Ambade has also formed an Elephant Advisory Committee headed by APCCF wildlife.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of deaths of ten elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, V N Ambade has formed the State Wildlife Rescue Squad. The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, will be in charge of the squad.

Meanwhile, Regional Wildlife Rescue Squad units have been reorganised. The state wildlife rescue squad will strike coordination with regional wildlife rescue squads for enhanced guidance and support. The number of regional wildlife rescue squads stands at 14. PCCF Wild Life VN Ambade has also formed an Elephant Advisory Committee headed by APCCF wildlife. The committee will have seven members apart from two special invitees. 

article-image

46 forest officials felicitated

46 forest officials feted Forest department felicitated 46 forest officials with commendation disc and citation during the programme held at forest headquarters on Wednesday. Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Asim Shrivastava said praised their efforts and said that they will serve as an inspiration to others.

These employees without caring for their own lives have done a commendable job in combating illegal wildlife killings, tree felling, and mining, the official said.      

