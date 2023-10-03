"Congress Used To Divide Society Based On Caste...": PM Modi After Bihar Releases Caste Survey Report

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party on Monday, accusing them of indulging in dividing society on the basis of caste lines when they were in power at the Centre and alleged that the grand old party continue to do so.Â "They (Congress) used to divide society on the basis of caste, even today they are doing the same thing," PM Modi said speaking at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The report of the caste-based survey conducted in Bihar was released on Monday by the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government. The Congress is an ally of the government in Bihar.

Continuing his attack against the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "They used to stay immersed in corruption, today they have become corrupt themselves. They used to speak proudly about one family, today they see themselves doing so in the future." Prime Minister Modi claimed that the Congress does not like India being recognised across the world.

"Today the world is singing praises of India. The world sees its future in India. But those who are occupied in politics, those who cannot see anything except seats cannot stand it," Modi said.

"Today India has risen from the tenth position to the fifth largest economy in the world. But these development opposing people want to prove that this has not happened," he added.

Prime Minister Modi guaranteed that in the next five years, India will be one of the top three largest economies in the world. However, he added, that Congress cannot stomach it.

"This is Modi's guarantee that in the next five years, India will be one of the top three economies in the world. This is causing pain in the stomachs of power-hungry people," Modi said.

"The people of the country had given those opposing development 60 years. 60 years is not a less time. If in nine years all this development and progress can happen in the country, a lot could have happened in 60 years. Even they had a chance and it is their failure that they could not do it,â? he added.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 19,260 crores in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the assembly polls later this year. Of the five states where election will be held by the end of this year, BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

