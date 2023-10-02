 Bhopal: IGRMS Exhibits 24 Charkhas Of 12 States
Bhopal: IGRMS Exhibits 24 Charkhas Of 12 States

Collection include wooden charkha from 1979 from 2023

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 24 charkhas of 12 states of the country are on display at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. It is a part of the ‘Charkha’ exhibition, organised by the museum to mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The states included Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The collection of wooden charkha from 1979 from 2023 are on display.

Former additional chief secretary, MP, Manoj Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the exhibition on Monday. He said for Gandhiji, charkha was a holistic philosophy of life. Charkha and Khadi became the symbol of the country's independence, he said.

Prof. Amitabh Pandey said that Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts were so influential that they left an impact on people not only in India but also abroad. Gandhi was an example of sacrifice, restraint and simplicity,” he said.

