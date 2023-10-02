Bhopal: Bhoomi Pujan Of Infra Projects Worth ₹100 Cr Performed At Phanda | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma performed bhoomi pujan of Railway Over Bridge(ROBs) and roads constructions worth Rs 100 crore at Phunda-Tumara village under Huzur Assembly constituency on Monday.

Bhoomi pujan was done for the construction work of railway over bridge to be built on Phanda Tumra road and Phanda Sehore road at a cost of Rs 79 crore. With the construction of these two bridges, ease of transportation in Tumra will also increase the possibility of employment and business opportunities. Apart from both the bridges, MLA Sharma, performed Bhoomi Pujan of the construction works of road, culvert, shed construction, health center etc worth Rs 48 crore to other areas.

The MLA also inaugurated the newly constructed Barkheda Salam - Tumra road constructed at cost of Rs 29 crores. The said road has been constructed by MPRDC.

2 ROBs worth Rs 79 crore

Out of the two railway over bridges, one will be built on a stretch between Phanda and Tumda road at a cost of Rs 41 crore. Its length will be 839 meters, width will be 11 meters.

While the other ROB will be constructed on Phanda-Sehore road at a cost of Rs 38 crore. Its length will be 796 meters and width 15 meters. Both these bridges will be ready in about a year.

The MLA will also perform bhoomi pujan of 1.3 km ROB to be constructed at cost of Rs 50 crore in Huzur's Chowpra Kalan on Tuesday.