Congress MP Nakul Nath Announces Invitation For Swearing-in Ceremony Of Kamal Nath Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MP from Chhindwara and former chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has hit the headlines after he announced invitation for swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath on December 7 ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The Chhindwara MP made the remark while addressing a program of outsourced employees in the district. A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

"Kamal Nath has met all your (outsource employees) demands in the promissory note of the Congress party and now there will be no regrets. Everyone will get a permanent government job. You had to face injustice for the last 18 years in the state but after December 3, you will face justice," Nakul Nath said.

He further said that now only 17 to 18 days were left for polls, they should support the Congress party and should come to Kamal Nath's oath ceremony on December 7.

"Now only 17-18 days are left for polls and I would like you to request that you have faced problems for the last 17-18 years, so now for the next 17-18 days do support the Congress party with full strength and hard work. Please come to Bhopal on December 7 for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath," he added.

BJP reacts

Reacting to Nakul Nath's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s spokesperson Ashish Agarwal said, "Nakul Nath wants to become the next Nath of Congress, therefore he has become braggadocious and is in a hurry. A few days ago, he had promoted the names of candidates of his own before the CWC (Congress Working Committee) list and now this time he has shown this braggadocious." Nakul Nath should first tell what is his condition (referring to Congress party) on all the seven assembly seats in Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. A BJP candidate there, Bunty Sahu asks a question every day to Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath. First answers it and then show braggadociousness, he added.

'Nakul recognizes nerves of people'

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, "Nakul Nath recognizes the nerves of the people, he has got clear indications and the people of the entire state are also getting it. So on the basis of it he has said that the result will be declared on December 3 and Kamal Nath would swearing-in on December 7." Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

