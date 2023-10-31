MP Bizarre: Social Boycott Looms Large On Ujjain Rape Victim; 1 Month On, Family Still Awaits Promised Financial Aid (WATCH)

A full month has passed since the shocking CCTV visuals from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh surfaced where a 12-year-old girl was brutally raped allegedly by a 24 year old Rickshaw driver who later left her bleeding as she walked semi-naked for at-least 8kms on the streets of Ujjain. Although the horrific incident turned out to be a big question on the law & order conditions & women safety in India's second largest state which is also preparing for assembly polls scheduled not even a month ahead.

It was earlier informed that the minor victim originally hails from the Satna district in Madhya Pradesh and great promises were made in-order to compensate the horrors this young child had to witness on the intervening night of 26th & 27th September. The big question is that out of all the help & promises which were offered to the victim & her family how many have been fulfilled yet?

Since its been over a month to the tragic incident & the spotlights have been moved away, while talking to a media agency the victims father & brother confessed that the family received no proper help & support which were offered earlier, however to a surprise the victims brother claimed that their family is now a subject to untouchability since they belong to a lower caste, no one from the local administration or the neighbourhood seems to lend their support to the victim family in any way. The media report also claims that out of the total population of the village which is somewhere around 700 people, at-least half of them comes from a lower caste & are still a subject to untouchability.

If you don't already know let us tell you that a financial help of Rs 7 Lakhs from the BJP State government was announced by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan & a monetary help of Rs 5 Lakhs was also promised by the state Congress President & former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamalnath. However the family has claimed that no such help was received & even the district collector of the region was not bothered to pay them a visit, although much more recently the administration has swung into action after news of the Ujjain rape survivor not getting any substantial help was broadcasted on the television. The administration in this Madhya Pradesh city has opened a bank account for her where the financial help will be sent. As per some claims Financial help elude Ujjain minor rape victim despite BJP, Cong tall promises. The family of the rape victim, living in a Satna village, said till now, financial aid of around 3 lakh rupees have been received as a help given by the police administration of Satna & Ujjain along with the contribution of social workers.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the accused in the Ujjain minor rape incident has been arrested.

The accused, identified as Bharat Soni, a resident of Ujjain district, will face strict punishment for his actions, CM Chouhan told reporters.

CM Chouhan further emphasised the commitment to ensuring that justice will be served in this case, and said, “The accused will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished."

He further stated that he was monitoring the situation closely every hour. Also the the illegal house of the accused which was constructed on the governments land in Ujjain was also bulldozed just a few days after he was taken in the police custody.

Now another shocking incident is being reported from the state's Ratlam district where a government school teacher in the Sejavta village has been accused of showing porn films to his students while teaching them lessons on solar system. As per the reports the accused teacher has now been arrested by the Ratlam police after two of his students lodged an official complaint in the matter.

