 MP: Two Killed, Seven Injured In Collision On Highway In Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Two Killed, Seven Injured In Collision On Highway In Sehore

MP: Two Killed, Seven Injured In Collision On Highway In Sehore

The accident occurred between 11 pm and midnight on Monday when two trucks and a van collided.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and seven injured in a collision between three vehicles on the Bhopal-Indore Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred between 11 pm and midnight on Monday when two trucks and a van collided near Sekda Khedi, Kotwali police station in-charge Vikas Khichi said.

Two persons died, and seven were injured in the collision, he said.

Two persons were brought dead to the district hospital, while those injured are undergoing treatment, said Dr A S Dhakad, the duty doctor at the hospital.

Read Also
Indore: Applications Invited For Retail Cracker Shop Licence
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: Wife Sadhna Is Richer Than Her CM-Husband Shivraj, Owns Over 60% Family Wealth

MP Election 2023: Wife Sadhna Is Richer Than Her CM-Husband Shivraj, Owns Over 60% Family Wealth

MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh's Family Campaigns For Him In Morena

MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh's Family Campaigns For Him In Morena

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Has No Affection With State, Says CM Chouhan

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Has No Affection With State, Says CM Chouhan

MP Elections 2023: 3,832 Candidates File Nominations

MP Elections 2023: 3,832 Candidates File Nominations

MP: Two Killed, Seven Injured In Collision On Highway In Sehore

MP: Two Killed, Seven Injured In Collision On Highway In Sehore