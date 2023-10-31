Indore: Applications Invited For Retail Cracker Shop Licence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration plans to issue licences for retail cracker shops for Diwali.
These licences will be given for periods between November 9 and 13 and will be issued only to those who were given licences last year.
The additional district magistrate has issued a detailed guideline for obtaining retail cracker shop licence. Application forms for the licence can be submitted at the collector's office till 6 November, excluding holidays. It is mandatory to affix Rs 10 stamp to the application form, submit a Rs 600 challan to the treasury and attach a copy of the challan. Additionally, the original licence issued last year must be presented. After receiving all applications, shop numbers will be allocated from November 7 to 8 by the SDM through a lottery and the licences will also be distributed by them. Two passport-size photographs of the applicant must be submitted along with the application form.
For rural areas, applications can be submitted to the sub-divisional magistrate of the concerned area.
The officers have been instructed to attach a photo to each licence after verification. Surprise checks will be conducted after the shops are set up to take action against those setting up shops without licence.
