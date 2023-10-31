 MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Has No Affection With State, Says CM Chouhan
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has objected to Kamal Nath’s assertion, calling Madhya Pradesh as a “Chaupat” state on Tuesday. He said that Nath has no affection with Madhya Pradesh and his umbilical cord is not buried in the state. He used to defame Madhya Pradesh.

“Dubbing the state as “Chaupat” is an insult to Madhya Pradesh and its people,” he fumed.

“If Nath has political rivalry with me then he should hurl abuse on me, why he insults Madhya Pradesh,” he stated. He accused Nath of trying to take state in the dark age.

Talking about Madhya Pradesh, he said it is a land which is rich in natural resources. Before this, Nath had stated that India is a defamed country.

CM dubs Nath, Diggi as Jai and Veeru

On Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh being summoned to Delhi by Congress high command, CM said it’s a pair of “Jai” and “Veeru” (two famous characters of blockbuster film Sholay). Both of them allege that BJP is spreading the confusion (over their rift) and if it is so then why they have been summoned to Delhi.

He claimed that Jai and Veeru are fighting with each other for the booty of loot. Nevertheless, Mr Bantadar (Digvijay Singh) had plundered the state till 2003 and in his one and half years rule, Kamal Nath had turned state as a centre of loot.

He alleged that the rift between Digvijay and Kamal Nath is who will plunder the state in future, what will be his share and vice versa.

