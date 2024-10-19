 Congress MLA Babu Jandel Booked After Viral Video Shows Him Using Abusive Remarks For Lord Shiva
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCongress MLA Babu Jandel Booked After Viral Video Shows Him Using Abusive Remarks For Lord Shiva

Congress MLA Babu Jandel Booked After Viral Video Shows Him Using Abusive Remarks For Lord Shiva

Though MLA Jandel has termed the video as 'doctored', saying it was his rivals conspiracy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against Babulal Jandel, Congress MLA from Sheopur, on Friday for his objectionable remark on Lord Shiva. The activists of a Hindu Organisation also reached the police station demanding action against the MLA.

According to Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav, a case has been registered against Jandel under section 302, 299 of BNS on the complaint of High Court advocate Anil Naidu. The complainant informed the police that he reached his office and found the news about Jandel’s remark on Lord Shiva. He alleged that Jandel tried to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. The police said further investigation was on in the matter.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Congress MLA Babu Jandel Using Abusive Language For Lord Shiva; 'Doctored Clip,'...
article-image

WATCH the video here:

Read Also
Indore XUV Driver Who Hit Vendor Couple Does Not Own Driving Licence; GOGO Papers Found In His Car
article-image

Notably, two days ago, a purported video of Congress MLA Babu Jandel surfaced on social media, where he was heard using abusive language for Lord Shiva. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol in the video.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking Video: NEET Coaching Centre Owner Thrashes Students For Sleeping In Class, Hurls Shoes At Female Student In Tamil Nadu
Shocking Video: NEET Coaching Centre Owner Thrashes Students For Sleeping In Class, Hurls Shoes At Female Student In Tamil Nadu
What Is Ozempic Drug Karan Johar Is Accused Of Using For Fast Weight Loss? Know The Benefits & Possible Health Threats Of This Diabetes Drug
What Is Ozempic Drug Karan Johar Is Accused Of Using For Fast Weight Loss? Know The Benefits & Possible Health Threats Of This Diabetes Drug
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian Clothes, Give Up Non-Veg'
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian Clothes, Give Up Non-Veg'
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2024 Dates Revealed By Council Member; Check Here
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2024 Dates Revealed By Council Member; Check Here

Senior BJP leader Narendra Saluja posted the clip on X, slamming Jandel for the offensive comments against the Hindu deity.

Hindu Mahasabha, too, took to the streets in Gwalior and raised slogans of 'Jandel Murdabad'. They burnt the effigy of Jandel and demanded strict action against him.

Though Jandel has termed the video 'doctored', saying it was his rival's conspiracy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress MLA Babu Jandel Booked After Viral Video Shows Him Using Abusive Remarks For Lord Shiva

Congress MLA Babu Jandel Booked After Viral Video Shows Him Using Abusive Remarks For Lord Shiva

WATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge...

WATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge...

Bhopal Food Special: From Truffle Mushroom Pasta To Fettuccine Schillaci, 7 Best Pasta Places You...

Bhopal Food Special: From Truffle Mushroom Pasta To Fettuccine Schillaci, 7 Best Pasta Places You...

Shocker! Jabalpur Man Stabs Wife, Her Mom With Knife After She Refuses To Stay With Him, Later Kills...

Shocker! Jabalpur Man Stabs Wife, Her Mom With Knife After She Refuses To Stay With Him, Later Kills...

Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition

Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition