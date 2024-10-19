Congress MLA Babu Jandel Booked After Viral Video Shows Him Using Abusive Remarks For Lord Shiva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against Babulal Jandel, Congress MLA from Sheopur, on Friday for his objectionable remark on Lord Shiva. The activists of a Hindu Organisation also reached the police station demanding action against the MLA.

According to Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav, a case has been registered against Jandel under section 302, 299 of BNS on the complaint of High Court advocate Anil Naidu. The complainant informed the police that he reached his office and found the news about Jandel’s remark on Lord Shiva. He alleged that Jandel tried to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. The police said further investigation was on in the matter.

WATCH the video here:

Notably, two days ago, a purported video of Congress MLA Babu Jandel surfaced on social media, where he was heard using abusive language for Lord Shiva. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol in the video.

Senior BJP leader Narendra Saluja posted the clip on X, slamming Jandel for the offensive comments against the Hindu deity.

Hindu Mahasabha, too, took to the streets in Gwalior and raised slogans of 'Jandel Murdabad'. They burnt the effigy of Jandel and demanded strict action against him.

Though Jandel has termed the video 'doctored', saying it was his rival's conspiracy.