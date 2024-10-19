Indore XUV Driver Who Hit Vendor Couple Does Not Own Driving Licence; GOGO Papers Found In His Car

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pregnant woman hit by a speeding XUV in Indore's Rau suffered a miscarriage, said police on Saturday. The cops revealed that the accused driver does not own a driving license.

Police detained the errant driver, and they suspect that he was driving under the influence of alcohol as GOGO rolling papers were found in the car.

Notably, on Friday morning, a rashly-driven car hit the couple and dragged the man for nearly 1.5 km—from Emerald Heights International School to Reti Mandi Square—until it was stopped by passersby who saw the man trapped underneath the vehicle. Locals thrashed the driver and rescued the victim. The vehicle had to be overturned to bring out the trapped victim.The couple is admitted to the hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the victims have been identified as Rahul Chauhan and his wife Sapna Chauhan, native of Maharashtra. They are nomads who eke out a living selling small things on the roadside.

Accused and friends were returning from Jamgate

The driver has been identified as Adarsh Gurjar, a resident of Khandwa and owner of Sanwariya Cafe in the Bhanwarkuan area. The police registered a case against the accused for attempt to culpable homicide under section 110 of the BNS and arrested him.

During interrogation, the driver allegedly told cops that he does not have a driving licence. Six individuals, including 3 girls, were sitting in the car and they had gone to Jamgate around 5 am to watch the sunrise, and the accident took place when they were returning home.

He said, he did not realize that the man was trapped under the vehicle and appeared remorseful. Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare claimed that if the police had not arrived on time, the driver could have been lynched by the angry mob and the vehicle would have been torched.