Children are more vulnerable to COVID-19, says Dr Lokendra Dave

Bhopal: Children are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than an adult and older aged people. But as schools in India are shut so far, children are protected and safe from coronavirus. However, severity is less in children than adult and old aged people.
Kids generally develop symptoms caused by inflammation throughout the body, sometimes several weeks after they were infected with the virus. This is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Symptoms seen in kids include fever, belly pain, vomiting or diarrhea, rash, neck pain, red eyes, red cracked lips, swollen hands or feet.
Dr Lokendra Dave, Pulmonary HoD of Gandhi Medical College(GMC), said, “Worldwide, it has been found that children are more vulnerable to COVID as schools were opened and school-going children have been found infected. In India, schools are closed so children are safe and well protected from COVID infection. So in context with India, we cannot make any comments as they are at home.”
The cases have been reported in children and on the basis of studies, it has been found that the virus seems to cause a milder infection in children than in adults or older people. But in some cases of the inflammatory syndrome called MIS-C, kids developed more serious symptoms, sometimes several weeks after being infected with the virus. Most kids with MIS-C get better after they get special care in the hospital, sometimes in the ICU (intensive care unit), Dr Dave added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)