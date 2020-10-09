Children are more vulnerable to COVID-19, says Dr Lokendra Dave

Bhopal: Children are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than an adult and older aged people. But as schools in India are shut so far, children are protected and safe from coronavirus. However, severity is less in children than adult and old aged people.

Kids generally develop symptoms caused by inflammation throughout the body, sometimes several weeks after they were infected with the virus. This is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Symptoms seen in kids include fever, belly pain, vomiting or diarrhea, rash, neck pain, red eyes, red cracked lips, swollen hands or feet.