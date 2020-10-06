Bhopal: Educational institutes to reopen from Oct 15; parents refuse to send kids to school

BHOPAL: The Union Ministry of Education has issued guidelines/ SoP for reopening of schools after October 15 during the Unlock 5 phase. As per the Ministry, States/UTs may adopt or adapt the standard operating procedure (SoP) as per local context and requirements.

However, the school management of states/UTs are facing a dilemma in taking decision regarding reopening the schools as the parents are themselves seen on backhand. In a recent talk with the management in Bhopal, officials said that they are ready to open school from October 15 adhering to the central government’s SOP but the parents are not ready to send their wards to schools.

Principal of Bal Bhawan School, Rajesh Kumar Sharma says the school can be reopened on the basis of SoP but the main factor is parent’s attitude. Children want to come to school but parents still have apprehension, he says. The cases of corona have slowed down but is still spreading. Parents are waiting for a vaccine, added he. “I think the schools should reopen. If children can go to restaurants, markets and malls then why can’t they come to school,” Sharma asks.

PRO of Campion School, Wintson Vijay Minz says they are ready to reopen the school adhering to the SoP but parents’ consent is also important. According to the feedback, taken by the school recently, 60% parents of students of class 9-12 are not ready to send their children to school. “If the parents of 9-12 students are not ready then how can we expect from the parents if they are still scared, he says. “I think there are many holidays after October 15 and it may be one of the reasons that they don’t want to send children,” he says.

Principal of Carmel Convent School, Ratanpur, Sister Kripa says that there is no problem in SoP but most of them are not ready because the virus is spreading fast. She thinks that situation is very risky because of what teachers and students' conditions are. “We are trying to reduce the syllabus this year but we didn’t think to reopen school,” she says.

PRO, St Joseph Convent School, Idgah Hills, Randept Singh also cited the same. Principal of Anand Vihar School, Shailesh Zope says, the school has not decided to open school till October 15 because most of the parents have not given their consent regarding the same. After October 15, they will review over it, he says.

PRO of St Joseph CoEd School, Arera Hills, Vasundhara Sharma says they are not going to reopen the school from October 15.

"The response from the parents when we asked for consent even for doubt clearing classes was not positive. They are not ready to send their children to school at this time when the COVID cases are at hike. Only two percent of the parents are ready to send their children. So I don't think that it is possible to even from October 15 to reopen the school for regular classes for the classes IX-XII. Still, we have advised our members to reopen the school for doubt clearing classes if parents are ready to give consent and if the schools are prepared as per the SOP issued by the State Govt.- Sojan Joseph, Secretary, Bhopal Sahodaya Complex