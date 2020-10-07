Bhopal: Conjunctivitis no link with coronavirus, says Dr Lalit Shrivastava

Bhopal: Conjunctivitis (redness in eyes) has no direct link with coronavirus infection so people should not be worried. Current autumn is an allergic season so people generally develop conjunctivitis. However, it is not on the rise but during the allergic season, such diseases are common.

People develop redness in the eye just because they are working online so just because of the computer screen it may be possible that they may develop redness.

If people have itchy, red, watery eyes, it is likely that people are suffering from seasonal allergies (or a cold) — and not COVID-19. Itchy or watery eyes are not common symptoms of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 respiratory illness. Also, a key difference between the coronavirus and allergies is a fever. A fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, while it’s not associated with seasonal allergies.