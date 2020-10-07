Bhopal: Conjunctivitis no link with coronavirus, says Dr Lalit Shrivastava

Bhopal: Conjunctivitis (redness in eyes) has no direct link with coronavirus infection so people should not be worried. Current autumn is an allergic season so people generally develop conjunctivitis. However, it is not on the rise but during the allergic season, such diseases are common.
People develop redness in the eye just because they are working online so just because of the computer screen it may be possible that they may develop redness.
If people have itchy, red, watery eyes, it is likely that people are suffering from seasonal allergies (or a cold) — and not COVID-19. Itchy or watery eyes are not common symptoms of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 respiratory illness. Also, a key difference between the coronavirus and allergies is a fever. A fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, while it’s not associated with seasonal allergies.
Dr Lalit Shrivastava, ophthalmologist, said, “it has not been established that conjunctivitis has a link to corona infection. Redness in eyes is just because of prolong online working and people working online in pandemic time, become careless so they develop redness in the eyes. They should not be panic as it has not been established coronavirus infection due to conjunctivitis. People should not be worry and they should take a break from online working and wash their eyes with cold normal water to relax.”
If people are fine when they are indoors and the windows are closed, but then they go out on a dry, windy day and start sneezing so that’s an allergy. Experts remind people that typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough (usually dry), shortness of breath, and tiredness, Dr Lalit Shrivastava added.
