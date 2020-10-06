Bhopal: Hotel owner among 17 detained for consuming, serving Hukka

BHOPAL: In a midnight raid on a hotel in Om Nagar, Baghsewania detained 17 people including the hotel owner for serving and consuming hukka and breaking the Covid-19 guidelines.

In the raid that was carried out around 11:30 pm, the police teams surrounded the Playboy Planet hotel operating beyond permissible time limit. Police detained people found enjoying hukka late at night. They have been booked under relevant sections. Police have also registered a case against hotel owner Shahwar and his past records are being scanned.

SHO Baghsewania Sanjeev Chowksey said the police had surrounded the hotel from all sides and thus none could escape from the site. They were also booked for violation of the social distancing norms, he said. Police have also seized hukka pipes, cigarettes and other materials from the spot.