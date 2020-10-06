Bhopal: Last rites of martyred CRPF personnel Dhirendra Tripathi to be done on Wednesday

BHOPAL: The last rites of the CRPF personnel Dhirendra Tripathi of Satna who died in the militant attack on Monday, will be done with full state honor on Wednesday.

Two CRPF personnel were killed while three were injured after few militants attacked a group of security personnel in Pulwama district’s Pampore area Monday.

Militants opened fire near the Kandizel Bridge, near the national highway in Pampore area, at around 12.50 pm. The security personnel were part of a road opening party (ROP), which is deployed on certain stretches for safe movement of vehicles.

The injured army personnel were admitted at Army’s 92 base Hospital in Srinagar where two succumbed to their injuries. The two Dhirendra Tripathi and Shailendra Pratap Singh of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli died in the hospital.

The father of martyred Dhirendra is a government servant and their family lives in village Padhia of Satna district. Pal of gloom descended on the family when they received the news. The team of administration reached the village.

As per the sources, the body may reach Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and the last rights will be performed on Wednesday.

The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid condolence saying, “I pay respect to the martyred jawan Dhirendra Tripathi, who had lost his life in militant attack. May God provide immense strength to the bereaved family.”

The former chief minister Kamal Nath also paid condolence through a tweet and asked the state government to provide financial and other support to the family.