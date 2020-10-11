Cement, paper & pulp industries show interest in MP’s reforestation policy

More than two dozen prospective investors from cement, paper and pulp industries have expressed interests in investing in the state government’s new reforestation plan.

Moving a step ahead, after preparing the concept note on ‘private investment in rehabilitation of degraded forests’, forest department organised a meeting of prospective investors through a webinar this week. The webinar was held in association with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

In all, 26 investors participated through the webinar. Prominent among them were Indian Federation of Green Energy, Orient, ITC and JK Wilt. Representatives from Dalmia Cement in Satna, Grasim Group were also present. Other investors included Hemant Gupta from the USA and Tanmay Bhattacharya from Singapore.

Most of these investors were curious to know more about the new concept of reforestation scheme inviting private investors. Appreciating the idea they said it would help the local dwellers grow, aiding PM Modi’s idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat.