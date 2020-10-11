Cement, paper & pulp industries show interest in MP’s reforestation policy

More than two dozen prospective investors from cement, paper and pulp industries have expressed interests in investing in the state government’s new reforestation plan.
Moving a step ahead, after preparing the concept note on ‘private investment in rehabilitation of degraded forests’, forest department organised a meeting of prospective investors through a webinar this week. The webinar was held in association with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
In all, 26 investors participated through the webinar. Prominent among them were Indian Federation of Green Energy, Orient, ITC and JK Wilt. Representatives from Dalmia Cement in Satna, Grasim Group were also present. Other investors included Hemant Gupta from the USA and Tanmay Bhattacharya from Singapore.
Most of these investors were curious to know more about the new concept of reforestation scheme inviting private investors. Appreciating the idea they said it would help the local dwellers grow, aiding PM Modi’s idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Some of these investors also gave suggestions related to participation of the local community and their shares in the earnings.
The department had called for suggestions over its first-of-a-kind concept note. More than two dozen representatives and officials from the paper, pulp and cement industries have participated in it, shown their keen interest in investment and have given their suggestions, said a senior official of the state Forest Department.
The concept note says that about 37,420 sq km has been classified as degraded forest where private investments can play a very significant role in its reforestation. The private players will have a contract for the period of 30 years that could be extended after a review by competent authorities.
The participation of private investors in reforestation of degraded forest areas would reduce the dependence of local communities on Government funds and communities will get an opportunity to become self-sufficient. Increased employment in the short term and the income from forest produce in the long term will strengthen the local livelihood, said the forest official.
