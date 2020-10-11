Madhya Pradesh: 412 students to get degrees at IIT Indore online convocation

IIT Indore is going to host its 8th convocation on October 19, 2020, through online mode due to COVID-19 crisis.

A total of 412 degrees will be awarded to students in various streams and courses at the convocation ceremony.

Out of the graduating students, 233 are B.Tech., 58 are M.Sc., 57 are M.Tech., 6 are M.S. (Research), and 58 are PhD. The B.Tech students include the first batch of 34 & 31 BTech students graduating in Civil Engineering, and Metallurgy Engineering and Materials Science respectively.

The M.Tech students include the first batch of 10 students each, with specialization in Mechanical Systems Design, and Metallurgy Engineering. 58 M.Sc students include the first batch of 7 students in Astronomy. The first batch of 6 MS (Research) students in Computer Science and Engineering is also graduating in this convocation. Amongst the PhD students, Anand Petare is the first staff member of the Institute to have completed his PhD under the Institute Staff category.

Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be the chief guest whereas minister of state for education Sanjay Dhotre will be the special guest.

IIT Indore chairman Prof Deepak B Phatak will preside over the ceremony and Senate chairman Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain will award the degrees.

The President of India Gold Medal for the best academic performance among all the graduating UG students is being awarded to Saptarshi Ghosh from Computer Science and Engineering. Arushi Jain of Computer Science and Engineering, Khushboo Ahuja of Electrical Engineering, Agam Gupta of Mechanical Engineering, Shalay Gupta of Civil Engineering and Ashutosh Gupta of Metallurgy Engineering and Materials Science would be the recipients of the Institute Silver medals for the best academic performance among all the graduating UG students of a particular discipline.

Manish Badole of M.Tech and Anchal Saxena of M.Sc program will also be receiving the Institute Silver medals for the best academic performance among all the graduating PG students of a particular Discipline. Srija Tewari will receive the ‘Buti Foundation Gold Medal’ for the best female student securing the highest CPI among all the graduating students of all the two years Masters’ Programs. Chaitanya Mehta will receive the award for the best B.Tech Project for “Design and Development of a Tree Climbing Quadruped Robot”.

Whilst all the students would be joining the function through online mode, the award winners would be physically present to receive the degree and awards. All the medalists will be receiving their medals from the chief guest whereas Best BTP award and the degrees will be given by the director.

In addition, the education minister will be inaugurating the buildings of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Computer and Information Technology Center, Central Workshop, Abhinandan Bhavan and Takshshila Lecture Hall Complex.