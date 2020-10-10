Indore: Start-ups asked to focus on customers

Before starting any business, set goals and focus on the customer. Based on this, if you start a business by turning the idea into a startup, you will definitely get success. If the business is successful then more and more investors will take interest in investing in your company. This was stated by subject experts at the Entrepreneurship Summit under the 'B-Nest at Your Nest' campaign of B-Nest, Incubation Centre of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

It was organised at a hotel in Indore. The experts explained how the Incubation Centre of Bhopal Smart City helps B-Nest startups. Around 100 start-ups from Bhopal B-Nest and Indore participated in the programme. The participants were informed how B-Nest helps in investment, legal, patent and company registrations for startups. IAS lead investor Pranav Sanghvi told about investment related parameters. Each startup was given three minutes to share experiences related to it. Mohan of Deloitte explained how startups can be made successful entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, the startups present in the programme were given an online challenge and its winners received cash prizes. Bhopal Smart City Company has started a B-Nest at Your Nest campaign on the instructions of Smart City CEO Aditya Singh to help startups and overcome their problems. Under this, such activities will be conducted in different districts of the state.