AIIMS links rising air pollution to COVID-19 spread - Here's how cities in Madhya Pradesh are affected

BHOPAL: AIIMS (Delhi) has directly linked air pollution levels the chances of the COVID-19 virus being spread. As such, there are 70 places (cities) in Madhya Pradesh which are unhealthy places, which have high Air Quality Index (AQI) - above 150.

Major cities in Madhya Pradesh, such as Bhopal, Pithampur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Singrauli, Mandideep, Morena, Bhind and Damoh are in an unhealthy state as far as the Air Quality Index (AQI) is concerned. Sagar is at threshold of air pollution level with an AQI of 148.

Satna, Maihar, Murwaha, Amarkantak, Kotnma Dindori, Shahdol, Buhar, Anuppur, have an AQI below 100. This means that from the air pollution perspective, these are some of the the safest places in the state. Similarly, Indore has 141 AQI and Jabalpur has 132 AQI.

The AIIMS (Delhi) administration has also warned that with increasing pollution levels, the chances of COVID-19 spread will also increase. With the unlocking of all sectors, the pollution level increasing day by day. Therefore, AIIMS administration has said that people who already have respiratory problems should not unnecessarily move about the city.

Cities and their AQI

Pithampur 180

Gwalior 177

Ujjain 167

Ratlam 161

Morena 160

Bhind 160

Bhopal 157

Datia 157

Dewas 155

Singrauli 155

Tikamgarh 155

Mandideep 152

Mandu 152

Damoh 151

Babai 151