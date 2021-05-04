CBCS pattern likely in colleges from next academic year, to be introduced with choice in few faculties in the first phase

BHOPAL: The Choice Based Credit Score (CBCS) pattern that is also an important part of the New Education Policy 2020 is to be implemented in colleges across state from the next academic session.

The department of higher education has made all preparations to implement in from the academic session 2021-22. It will be introduced with choice in few faculties in the first phase. These choices would be the most preferred one by the students.

Under the CBCS pattern, students can chose one of their favourite subjects from out the mainstream one has opted for. ìStudents can chose another subject along with their basic course for BA, BSc, BCom, etc,î says Prof RK Dixit.

In the beginning choice from some subject combinations will be given to the students. Later more subjects will be added to make the study inter-disciplinary in real sense, he added.