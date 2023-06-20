 Caught On CCTV: Brave Herd Of Cows Scares Away Tiger At Bhopal's Kerwa-Based Farm
Caught On CCTV: Brave Herd Of Cows Scares Away Tiger At Bhopal's Kerwa-Based Farm

At the farm in Kerwa, a neighbourhood of Bhopal, the images were captured late on Sunday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CCTV cameras caught a surprising moment in the Kerwa-based farm-- a herd of brave cows scaring off a tiger away!

The incident happened at a bull farm in Kerwa-- near Bhopal on Sunday night.

In the video, first, the tiger attacked the cow. Following which, the cows got together to form a brave herd and continued to watch the injured cow while the tiger stayed on the prowl for approximately three hours but was unable to launch another attack. At last, the herd forced the tiger to withdraw!

article-image

The injured cow is receiving care and is said to be in a serious condition.

There are up to 50 CCTV cameras on the 76-acre property.

In the previous six months, a tiger had made an appearance at the bull farm five times. The 14-feet-high fence behind the farm is broken and requires immediate repair, according to information as there is an increase in tiger activity in the area.

article-image





