Bhopal: BJP, Congress Count On Govt Staff For Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are counting on the government officials to contest the ensuing election.

At an event in Mahidpur on Monday, former chief minister Kamal Nath said the government officials and employees would be given certificates.

The Congress workers and the public will do that, he said. Nath had already warned the government servants at several functions.

If the Congress government is formed, a few officers and employees will not be spared, Nath said.

Nath’s statement indicates that he wants to bring the government officials and employees under pressure before the election.

Before the 2018 election, he tried to bring the officers and staff under pressure in the same way as he is doing now.

The BJP, too, has begun to do this exercise. The ministers and the legislators are trying to get the officers of their choice transferred to their assembly constituencies.

In an interaction with the leaders from divisions, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said if there were any complaints against any officer, he would be shifted.

Chouhan told the ministers to give importance to the choice of local legislators for transfer of any official.

As far as transfer of officials goes, it is clear that the government is giving importance to politicians.

In the 2018 election, the officials were not in favour of the government. For this reason, the government is trying to please the contractual workers, Asha workers and Anganwadi assistants keeping in mind the upcoming polls.