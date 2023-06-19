Bhopal: Man Duped Of ₹22L On Pretext Of Investing Money For Hospital Construction

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch registered a case against three persons for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of investing the amount for the construction of a hospital, officials said on Sunday.

Crime branch officials said that the complainant named Manoj Mishra (37) was a resident of New Ashoka Garden. Three of his acquaintances named Ranveer Singh, Sagar Sharma and Ajay Sinha approached him in March 2023. They told him that they were about to get a hospital constructed in the city and asked him to invest.

Mishra gave consent asked them about the amount to be invested. The trio demanded Rs 22 lakh from him for the same. Mishra transferred the amount to them in multiple transactions. On Saturday, when he tried contacting the trio to inquire about the progress of the project, none of them was reachable.

Later, Mishra learnt through other of his acquaintances that the trio had fled along with the money and had no plans to execute any project. On Sunday, Mishra approached the crime branch and lodged a complaint against the trio. Search is on for the accused trio, officials said.