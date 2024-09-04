Case Against Minors Involved In Assaulting Class 8 Student In Narmadapuram

8th class student assaulted by 5 minor ninth grade students | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A case of assault and sexual harassment was registered late Monday evening at the Dehat police station involving an 8th class student at a government residential school in a village near the district headquarters.

The alleged perpetrators are five senior ninth-grade students, all minors.

According to available information, the incidents began two years ago when the victim was in seventh grade. The student was repeatedly subjected to physical abuse and sexual harassment, sometimes in the hostel's toilets and other times on the hostel roof.

This year, although the physical abuse ceased, the victim was taunted and mocked in front of other schoolchildren, leading to a decline in his health and increasing mental distress.

Upon noticing his deteriorating condition, the victim’s family took him home on August 11, 2024.

Case registered

The student then disclosed the events to his family, who subsequently informed the school principal. However, despite assurances, the principal failed to take action, prompting the family to withdraw the student’s Transfer Certificate (TC) and file a First Information Report (FIR) with the police.

The accused students are also minors. Based on the victim's complaint, the Dehat police have registered a case against the five minor students.