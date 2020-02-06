CAA should be taken to villages to counter the misinformation campaign: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that the Sangh outfits should reach villages to meet the challenges of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He made the above statement at the concluding meeting of the regional coordination committee.

Bhagwat told the representatives of Sangh outfits that if they worked in villages, the misinformation campaign about the CAA would end.

Bhagwat also told the Sangh office-bearers that they should focus on villages next year.

All the outfits should make a team and go to villages because real India lives there, he said.