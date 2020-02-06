CAA should be taken to villages to counter the misinformation campaign: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that the Sangh outfits should reach villages to meet the challenges of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
He made the above statement at the concluding meeting of the regional coordination committee.
Bhagwat told the representatives of Sangh outfits that if they worked in villages, the misinformation campaign about the CAA would end.
Bhagwat also told the Sangh office-bearers that they should focus on villages next year.
All the outfits should make a team and go to villages because real India lives there, he said.
The people who they think are intellectuals should be brought to the organisation, and disciplined and able workers should be taken into the organisation, he said.
Members of all the outfits should work in tandem and spread awareness among people that there may not be any misinformation campaign, he said.
Without mentioning the name, he urged the office-bearers of various outfits of the Sangh to maintain high moral character.
The Indian society is trying to understand the aims of Sangh so its ideology should reach the masses, he said.
Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, national general secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, party’s state president Rakesh Singh and others were present at the meeting.
