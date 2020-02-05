Bhopal: Mohan Bhagwat seeks details on work done for Dalits

BHOPAL: Head of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, has sought details from of the leaders of the BJP and those of its outfits of Sangh about the work done for uplifting Dalits.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, Bhagwat wanted to know from the office-bearers of the RSS and those of its outfits about what they have done for social harmony.

The representatives of all the organisations told him what they did to uplift the SC community for social harmony.

Those who took part in the meeting were Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Prabhat Jha, party’s state president Rakesh Singh, organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagwat, state secretary Banshilal Gurjar and Ajay Pratap Singh.