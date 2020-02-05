Bhopal: Mohan Bhagwat seeks details on work done for Dalits

BHOPAL: Head of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, has sought details from of the leaders of the BJP and those of its outfits of Sangh about the work done for uplifting Dalits.
At a meeting held on Wednesday, Bhagwat wanted to know from the office-bearers of the RSS and those of its outfits about what they have done for social harmony.
The representatives of all the organisations told him what they did to uplift the SC community for social harmony.
Those who took part in the meeting were Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Prabhat Jha, party’s state president Rakesh Singh, organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagwat, state secretary Banshilal Gurjar and Ajay Pratap Singh.
Bhagwat told the representatives to create an environment for social harmony and for uprooting casteism.
Only working with youth and women will end casteism in the society, Bhagwat said.
To remove caste barriers, the Sangh began to work for one well and one cremation ground last year and Bhagwat took feedback on it.
RSS chief also discussed about Indian family tradition and its values. He told the representatives of Sangh outfits that they should work for preserving joint family system.
Work on family orientation should be speeded up, said the RSS head.
