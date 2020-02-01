Country needs Nayak, not leader: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: Everyone in the country is trying to become a leader, but the nation does not need a leader, it requires a Nayak (hero), said Mohan Bhagwat, head of Sangh.
Bhagwat made the above statement at a Yuva Sankalp camp in Guna on Saturday.
Some people never do chest thumping, but they silently work for the nation throughout their life, he said.
Such people remain unsung, yet it is because of their efforts that, the country is known across the world, and youngsters should follow them, he said.
Still there are some people who want to get everything without doing anything, so mere prayers will not work as one has to do good deeds until the society and the country change, he said.
Sangh chief in Bhopal from Feb 3-6
RSS head Mohan Bhagwat will be in Bhopal from February 3 to 6. He will meet the office-bearers of various outfits of the Sangh at Sharda Vihar between February 5 and 6. He will review the work done by the office-holders throughout the year, and discuss about what they will do in coming days. Social harmony and environment will be discussed at the meeting. On February 3 and 4, Bhagwat will meet some select office-bearers of the organisation and discuss mainly about the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.
