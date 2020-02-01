Country needs Nayak, not leader: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: Everyone in the country is trying to become a leader, but the nation does not need a leader, it requires a Nayak (hero), said Mohan Bhagwat, head of Sangh.

Bhagwat made the above statement at a Yuva Sankalp camp in Guna on Saturday.

Some people never do chest thumping, but they silently work for the nation throughout their life, he said.

Such people remain unsung, yet it is because of their efforts that, the country is known across the world, and youngsters should follow them, he said.