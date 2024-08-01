'Bollywood Is Enemy Of Sanatan Dharma' IAS Officer Niyaz Khan Releases Controversial Book 'Brahmin The Great Part-2'

Controversial IAS Officer Niyaz Khan Releases New Book 'Brahmin The Great Part-2' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Part-2 of the much controversial book ‘Brahmin The Great’ has been released by the author IAS Niyaz Khan. His book discusses the supremacy of Sanatan Dharma and Brahmins.

Khan has been a strong advocate of Sanatan, and is known for his controversial religious remarks.

In his book, Khan writes that 'Bollywood is an enemy of Sanatan Dharma'. He suggests that it should be discarded and all the artists should be purified by Brahmins. He also opined that love and affection must be declared crimes, as it brings immorality to the society.

War Against Kaliyug

“War Against Kaliyug" is the tenth novel in Niyaz Khan's "Brahmin The Great" series. The protagonist, Brahmin Shubhendra, also known as Junior Kautilya, envisions transforming India into a Sanatan nation where Brahmins hold supreme authority.

In this Sanatan nation, Brahmins will serve only as magistrates, educators, and priests, guiding the nation. They will also be advisors to the Prime Minister, President, and Supreme Court. The Parliament will make laws based on the advice of the Sanatan leader.

‘Loktantra should be replaced with Dharmatantra’

The IAS officer Niyaz Khan has also written in his book that the country should replace democracy with a ‘Dharmtantra’. The cow should be given the utmost importance. Traditional Indian attire should be adopted instead of Western clothing and there should be strict punishments for practising untouchability and corruption.

‘Currency to feature cows’

In the protagonist's envisioned Sanatan nation, the cow will be the most sacred animal. The country's currency and coins will feature images of cows and calves. Since democracy is a legacy of the British, a Dharmatantra will be created by combining democracy and religion. Brahmins will have special status as citizens. It will be mandatory for Brahmins to wear traditional attire such as dhoti, kurta, khadau, and sacred janeu, with a shikha of hair on their heads.