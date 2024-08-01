VIRAL Audio: 'Ap Bolo Toh Hum File Mein...' MP Education Dept Official Demands Bribe From Principal For DCP Posting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A purported audio of a senior official of Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has surfaced in which he can be heard demanding a bribe from a school principal in exchange of DPC (District project coordinator) posting. The audio is spreading like wildfire on social media.

The duo can be be heard discussing the locations like Agar-Malwa, Harda for principal's DPC posting on a phone call, simultaneously talking about 'incentive'. The official further expressed interest in extending favour to the principal SK Jatav, stating "Ap bolo toh hum file mein prastavit kardenge Monday ko." (If you finalise Harda, so I can propose your name in the file on Monday.)

Free Press Journal tried to reach the respective education dept official for comments via phone, however did not receive any response.

You can read/hear the conversation here :-

The phone recording of the conversation, which has gone viral on social media, was recently posted by 'Raj express' on Instagram. The post shows the entire conversation in which the official is asking for a bribe under the pretense of "courtesy."

The conversation

In the recording, the official discusses various posting options with the principal. The official mentions locations such as Agar-Malwa, Badwani, Umariya, and Mandla, but notes that the only available option nearby is Harda.

When the principal agrees to Harda, the official insists, "Still, we need to handle some courtesy there." The principal responds, "We will handle the courtesy, sir; it is not an issue."

This incident has caused public outrage and highlights ongoing corruption issues within the department. The viral recording reveals serious concerns about fairness and transparency in the posting process.