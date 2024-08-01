Madhya Pradesh’s PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Falls Prey To Cyber Attack; Fraudster Ask For Money Through Fake Account 

Madhya Pradesh’s PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Falls Prey To Cyber Crime; Fraudster Ask For Money Through Fake Account |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Minister, Rakesh Singh, has fallen victim to a cyber attack on Wednesday. An unknown fraudster created a fake Facebook ID using his name and photo and started demanding money.

As soon as Minister Rakesh Singh found out that a fake Facebook account had been created using his name and photo, and that the fraudster was using Messenger to demand money, he immediately reported the matter to the cyber police. Minister Rakesh Singh has urged everyone not to fall for this scam.

Minister reports matter to cyber police

The fraudster, pretending to be Minister Rakesh Singh, first sent a message saying, "Hello, how are you?" The recipient responded, "I am good, with your blessings." The fraudster then asked, "Where are you?" to which the recipient replied, "At the Mahindra Tractor agency." The scammer then said, "I need a favour from you," and when the recipient asked what it was, the fraudster requested an urgent money transfer.

As soon as Minister Rakesh Singh found out about the fake Facebook ID and the deceiving messages, he reported the entire incident to the cyber police. He posted on his social media accounts, warning people that an anti-social element was using a fake account in his name to demand money and that he had reported this to the police. He requested everyone to stay alert. When we tried to contact Minister Rakesh Singh for a comment, we were unable to reach him.