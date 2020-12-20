BMC razes encroachments by mafia in Ashoka Garden areas in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Teams of the Bhopal police and of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed encroachments by the mafia at Ashoka Garden on Sunday. The drive was carried out according to the state government’s orders on the anti-mafia drive in the state.

The encroachments of Nafees Adalat, aka Murgi, Zakeer, Akhtar and Lallu, aka Raees, were removed from the industrial area, Raisen road and MP Nagar area. The accused are facing 75 cases related to gambling and other crimes.

The action began in the morning in the industrial area, where the teams razed the building of Akhtar. The teams then headed towards Raisen road, where another building was razed in Vidyut Colony. The teams then removed a building from Zone 1 at MP Nagar. The building of Nafees was used as a gambling den by anti-social elements. Another building of Zakeer was also removed by the teams.