Bhopal district administration razes noted criminal Raees Radio's illegal construction

BHOPAL: The district administration and police department razed an illegal construction belonging to Raees Radio. Every member of Radio’s family is a criminal. The action was part of the anti-mafia drive of the state government.

Radio and his sons, who are known by their pet names, are languishing in jails in Ujjain and Bhopal. Even his wife, Seema, was booked for drug-peddling. The teams reached Khanugaon on Monday and demolished the building owned by Radio. The action began around 10 in the morning and was completed within 1 pm. Forces from three police stations and from the control-room were deployed at the site for the operation.

4 JCB machines pressed for the job

Teams of the civic body with four JCB machines removed the 8,000-sq-foot building. The debris collected after the drive was taken away by the teams.

The administration had razed an illegal construction of Radio over a year ago. At that time, the family had protested against the government’s action, stating that their building had been built legally. Later, the accused and his family had again built the razed portion and this construction was razed.