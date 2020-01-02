Indore: Illegally built clubhouse of Champu Ajmera razed under anti-mafia drive

Indore: Continuing its crack down on land sharks in the city, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police on Thursday demolished the club house of land grabber Champu Ajmera at The Address Township in Pipliyakumar area.

Removal gang of IMC armed with poclain and JCB machines reached the Township and started the demolition drive around 8 am.

Heavy police were also accompanied the removal gang.

Additional municipal commissioner Rajnish Kasera stated that the clubhouse was built in violation of norms.

He stated that the residents of township had also complained to the IMC that land mafia Champu was building clubhouse illegally and they feared that it would be made a place of boozers.

Kasera stated that when IMC team reached the township, many residents thought that it had come to demolish their residences as well.

They were clarified that the IMC’s action is only on the land grabbed by land sharks.

“We demolished the clubhouse and freed 7000 sq ft land in the township,” he added.

Besides, on the recommendation of police, the IMC demolished a mutton shop, a fish shop and a grocery shop near Gandhi Nagar.

As per information, the Kanha Khatik had encroached upon government land and constructed mutton shop and other shops near BSUP multi-storey building. The police had requested from the IMC to demolish the illegal structures.

Preparing list of illegal structures of criminals: IMC in collaboration of police is preparing a list of illegal structures of notorious criminals. All building officers have been instructed to contract with police station incharge of their areas and prepare the list notorious criminals. The IMC would then identify the structures of the listed criminals and demolish the same. Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh stated that there are clear and loud instructions from higher ups not to spare any land mafia who had grabbed other people land or encroached upon government land.