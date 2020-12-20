Action against mafia to be BJP, Congress civic poll issue in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Both BJP and Congress have begun to warm up for the civic polls for which the dates may soon be announced. Apart from selecting candidates, both parties have also begun to work on the issue to be highlighted before the elections. They are prepared to raise only one issue in the civic bodies’ elections. Both plan to speak to people about taking action against goons.

The Congress will tell the voters that when the party was in power it had begun to act against the mafia. The Congress is making a list of the mafia against whom it took action. The party will put on the top of the list the action it took against Jeetu Soni in Indore.

The Congress is emphasising the fact that it acted neutrally against the mafia and targeted the big fish. Media coordinator of the Congress Narendra Saluja said the party had acted against the big mafia during its rule. The Congress worked above petty politics, but the BJP is doing vindictive politics, he said. The BJP is targeting small fry, and those who have the party’s protection are not being touched, Saluja said.